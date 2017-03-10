Nucor Drilling - Hiring Bookkeeper/Accountant - Riverton

Job Title: Bookkeeper/Accountant

Reports to: Office Manager

Location: Riverton

Type of Position: Full time/part time

General Description:

Computes, classifies, and records numerical data to keep financial records complete. Performs any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records.

Essential Job Functions:

Performs personal bookkeeping services for Nucor Inc. and Nucor Drilling.



Prepares bi-weekly payroll. Computes deductions for income and social security taxes, as well as other voluntary deductions. Completes direct deposit procedures.



Prepares and sends all federal and state labor tax forms (unemployment, social security and Medicare, federal and state withheld taxes).



Keeps records of vacation time, sick leave, personal time for all employees.



Prepares expense reports.



Checks figures, posting, and documents for correct entry, mathematical accuracy and proper codes. Reconciles or notes and reports discrepancies found in records.



Operates QuickBooks accounting software to record, store and analyze information.



Complies with federal, state and company policies, procedures, and regulations.



Debits, credits, and totals accounts on computer spreadsheets and databases, using QuickBooks software.



Calculates, prepares, and issues bills, invoices, account statements, and other financial statements according to established procedures.



Compiles statistical, financial, accounting or auditing reports and tables pertaining to such matters as cash receipts, expenditures, accounts payable and receivable, and profits and losses.



Prepares bank deposits for Nucor Inc. and Nucor Drilling and gives to Administrative Assistants for deposits.



Receives, records and banks cash, checks and vouchers.



Calculate and prepare checks of utilities, taxes, and other payments.



Reconciles records of bank transactions for Nucor Inc. and Nucor Drilling.



Compiles budget data and documents, based on estimated revenues and expenses and previous budgets.



Calculates costs of materials, overhead and other expenses, based on estimates, quotations and price lists.



Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent.



Associates Degree in related field preferred.



Minimum of two years experience.



Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, designing forms, and other office procedures and terminology. Knowledge and experience of QuickBooks.



Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications.



Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, the financial markets, banking and the analysis and reporting of financial data.



Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming.



Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.



Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.



Ability to communicate effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience. Provides information to supervisors, co-workers, and others via e-mail, telephone, in written form, or in person.



Ability to develop constructive and cooperative working relationships with others, and maintaining them over time.



NOTE: This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as assigned to meet the ever-changing needs of the organization.



Contact is Matt Bebout - 307-856-1577. Resumes can be faxed to 857-6631, dropped off at 4424 Skylane Ave in Riverton, or email to Matt.r.bebout@gmail.com.

