They're Back! Cowboy State Games Return to Wyoming

The new official logo for the Cowboy State Games

The Cowboy State Games will be returning to the Equality State. The announcement was made Thursday morning by John Giantonio.

The original incarnation of the Wyoming State Games began in 1986 as a statewide competition of various athletic and sporting events. The games came to a close in 2007, following financial difficulties. In 2013 a version of the games, branded as the “Wyoming State Games” was run for approximately three years.

2016 represents a transitional year, and 2017 will be the debut of the current incarnation of the games under the “Cowboy State Games” moniker. Giantonio also announced that he is the new director of the Cowboy State Games.

The games will begin as soon as late January, with events in downhill skiing; figure skating; and a winter triathlon including a snowshoe 5k, a nordic ski 5k, and a fatbike 5k. Other events will be held over the course of the year, and currently events are scheduled in Cody, Casper, and Gillette. A list of the currently scheduled events follows this post.

The announcement was made at a press conference where a new logo for the games was unveiled and Giantonio was able to discuss his vision of what the games will look like moving forward.

“You see people who are saying, ‘I remember playing in the games when I was a kid, and now my kids will be able to play in the games as well,’” says Giantonio. “It’s very exciting to be able to carry on this tradition.”

Currently The Games are fundraising and seeking sponsorship. While in the past, the state games have operated off of entry fees, Giantonio says that doing so, now, is unsustainable. “We can operate, we have a financial plan, we’re not going into this blind. We can operate on entry fees alone,” he says. “But, we want to be able to provide something for sponsors, whether they consider it an advertisement or a sponsorship, they’ll get something in return, and deliver a message that provides great economic impact for our destinations, great opportunities for our youth, and generating this whole Wyoming healthy-lifestyle way of living that we want here.”

Giantonio went on to explain that he would like to see the games also include non-traditional competitive games such as foosball and air hockey.

Currently Scheduled Events and Locations:

January 28, 2017- Giant Slalom

Hogadon Ski Basin, Casper

January 28, 2017- Winter Triathlon (Snowshoe 5k, Nordic Ski 5k, Fatbike 5k)

Nortic Ski Area, Casper (These will be available as individual events, as well)

January 28, 2017- Figure Skating

Casper Ice Arena, Casper (USFA Sanctioned Event)

February 11-12, 2017- Biathlon

Casper Biathlon Center, Casper

February 18, 2017- Ice Hockey (adult)

Casper Ice Arena, Casper

February 18, 2017- Bowling (youth)

Sunrise Lanes- Casper

April 29, 2017- Karate

Casper College, Casper

Other events not yet scheduled:

Early 2017- Ice Hockey (youth)

Riley Arena, Cody

Summer 2017- Mountain Biking

Casper Mountain, Casper

Summer 2017- 5k Trail Run

Casper Mountain, Casper

Summer 2017- Softball

Gillette