Births December 4-10, 2016

Dec. 4, 2016
Boy, Logan Allan, to Tesean Nicholas and Logan Lafferty of Casper
Dec. 5
Boy, Daniel Nicholas, to Joanne and Elie Fahed of Casper
Twin boys, Lincoln Louis and Finn Dunbar, to Danielle and Michael Krucheck of Casper
Girl, LottiLu to Britany Becker of Casper
Dec. 6
Boy, James Robert Atol, to Brenna Gatimu and Nimmo Kariuki of Casper
Girl, Dahlia Minh Anh, to Thao and Francis McVay
Dec. 7
Girl, LaRiyah Jazzmen, to Maria Harris of Casper
Boy, Keaton Cole, to Jordan Nelson of Glenrock
Dec. 8
Boy, Jasper Leroy, to Summer and Cody Jensen of Casper
Boy, Dominick Weston, to Marlin and Ryan Taylor of Casper
Dec. 10
Boy, Ellis Wilder, to Catherine and Joseph Magelssen of Casper