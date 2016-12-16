Casper, Natrona County Under Winter Storm Warning

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City

A major winter storm will continue to impact western and parts of central Wyoming through this evening.



Ample moisture and an arctic front will combine to bring snow, heavy at times, along with gusty winds. This will result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities. The heaviest snow is expected across the mountains.

This Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 2:00 am MST, Saturday (12/16/16).

Periods of snow expected to continue through this evening. Bitter cold wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees predicted by this evening. The National Weather Service saying that the snow will likely come quicky to an end tonight.

Total snowfall forecasted to be 6 to 8 inches.

Northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in open areas. Watch for blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be under one-half-mile at times.

Expect slick and snow packed roads with limited visibility. People planning for outdoor activities should be prepared for adverse winter weather conditions and take proper precautions.

Winter Storm Warnings mean significant amounts of snow, and blowing/drifting snow. This could make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep some food, water, and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Click here for Wyoming Road Closures and Advisories

Click here for Casper Area I-25 Webcam, Courtesy of WYDOT