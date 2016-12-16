Philanthropic Family Donates to New NCHS Scoreboards

Tony and Cary Cercy with NCHS Principal Shannon Harris unveil the concept art for the new Football scoreboards. The scoreboard will feature video screens and instant replay capabilities.

A family of Natrona County High School alumni have made a $500,000 donation to provide new high-tech scoreboards for the school’s athletics department.



The announcement of the significant donation by the Cercy Family Advisory Donor Fund was made in front of students and members of the press, Friday morning at NCHS’s John F. Welsh Auditorium. The presentation was not without its glitches, a slide show showing the plans for the new scoreboard, as well as exploring the Cercy Family’s history as alumni of NCHS, worked intermittently. The tech problems notwithstanding, the gift was met with verbal gratitude and a standing ovation from students and faculty.

“We’re trying to upgrade and replace, for lack of a better word, our scoreboards throughout all of our facilities,” says NCHS principal, Shannon Harris. “We’re the beneficiaries of a wonderful construction-renovation project. We’re really grateful for that, and when donors make it even better than it already was, this just takes it to a whole new level. We’re extremely appreciative and grateful."

The donation will fund the new scoreboards and upgrades to existing scoreboards entirely. Some of the scoreboards will feature things like video screens and instant replay.

The instant replay is what has Tony Cercy, the Cercy family patriarch, excited for the new boards. Cercy recently sold his business, Power Services, which allowed for the donation. “We’ve always given what we could as owners of Power Service over the years. But when you have the windfall, such as the purchase of a business, in one year, we as a family knew that we wanted to give back to the community.”

Tony and Cary Cercy were on hand to present a large check during the ceremony. Cole and Cooper Cercy, the adult children of Tony and Cary could not make the ceremony due to severe weather in the Natrona County area.

Principal Harris went on to say that the scoreboards for the NCHS main gymnasium are currently on order, and should be installed Spring or Summer next year, as construction of that area nears completion. Scoreboards for the football field are currently slated to be installed before next Autumn. Scoreboard installation in NCHS’s new athletic facility building is about a year out.

The NCHS building, which is over 90 years old, has been undergoing extensive construction and renovations for the last three years.