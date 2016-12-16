Recent Arrests (12/16/16)

.

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Manuel C Moreno Jr- Fail to Comply

Harrison P Root- Criminal Warrant

Kyle Dickon- Criminal Warrant

Chad N Stewart- Criminal Bench Warrant

Cody A Hessler- Criminal Warrant

Cray J Pooley- Serve Jail Time

Harley R Earls-DWUS, Compl Auto Insurance, Controlled Substance Possession, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Andrew J Harrison Jr- Criminal Bench Warrant

Austin J Jastifer- Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License

Brittney N Melton- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession

Joshua D Rodabaugh- Controlled Substance Possession