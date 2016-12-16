Recent Arrests (12/16/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Manuel C Moreno Jr- Fail to Comply
Harrison P Root- Criminal Warrant
Kyle Dickon- Criminal Warrant
Chad N Stewart- Criminal Bench Warrant
Cody A Hessler- Criminal Warrant
Cray J Pooley- Serve Jail Time
Harley R Earls-DWUS, Compl Auto Insurance, Controlled Substance Possession, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Andrew J Harrison Jr- Criminal Bench Warrant
Austin J Jastifer- Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License
Brittney N Melton- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession
Joshua D Rodabaugh- Controlled Substance Possession