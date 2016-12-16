Weather Cancellations and Advisories

The following are closures and advisories, due to severe weather, for Friday December 16, 2016

Advisories:

All Boys & Girls Club sites in Casper will remain OPEN after school.

Closures and Cancelations:



The Central Wyoming Fairgrounds will be canceling Open Riding tonight due to the weather.



Casper College will close today at 1 p.m. (As a reminder, the fall 2016 semester ended today. The spring 2017 semester will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.)

Soccer games at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming scheduled for today, Friday, Dec 16 and Saturday, Dec 17 are cancelled. Games will be rescheduled for next week.

The Ugly Sweater Teen Dance Party scheduled in partnership with the Youth Empowerment Council for tonight has been cancelled.





