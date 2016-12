From the National Weather Service-

Saturday night, areas of blowing snow after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -35. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.



Sunday: Areas of blowing snow. Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -35. Windy, with a southwest wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.