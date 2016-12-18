First Night Casper Offers Substance-Free Activities

The Natrona County Prevention Coalition will be presenting First Night Casper on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 6-10 p.m. at The Lyric. First Night is a substance-free New Year’s Eve celebration which gives individuals, families, and youth an opportunity to celebrate the coming year without the presence of alcohol and other drugs. This year’s event will feature hours of entertainment, activities, hot drinks and food vendors.

Founded in 2002, NCPC is responsible for conducting and holding multiple substance-free events for the community throughout the year. Mercer Family Resource Center is the lead agency for NCPC and acts as the Coalition’s fiscal agent.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the NCPC.

Prices for admission lanyards are :

$10 for ages 13+

$5 for ages 3-12

Free for ages 0-2.

Lanyards may be purchased at the following locations, or at the door the night of the event :

Mercer Family Resource Center - 535 W. Yellowstone Hwy.

Big Brothers Big Sisters - 400 E. 1st St. #301

Java Jitters - 211 S. Montana Ave.

Wagner Outdoor Outfitters - 4900 CY Ave.

Foss Motors - 6280 E. 2nd St.

Currently scheduled presenters include:

The Ethan Hopkins Project Band

Musician Diane Lynn

Magician Lazarus Benson

The Richens/Timm Academy Irish Dancers

Casper Children’s Theatre

The Science Zone.

Activities will include:

Karaoke

Photo Booth

Escape Room games

Scavenger Hunt

New Year Resolution activities

For more information on First Night Casper, please contact Lisa Brown or Felicia Cummings, First Night Committee Chairs, at 307-265-7366 lbrown@mercerwy.org or fcummings@mercerwy.org.



