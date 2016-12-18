High Winds Start the Work Week

Tonight (12/18/16) look for areas of blowing snow. Mostly clear conditions, with a low around 8 and Wind chill values as low as -15. Very windy, with a southwest wind 26 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.

Into the start of your work week, Monday calls for more blowing snow. Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -15. Very windy, with a southwest wind 38 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

The National Weather Service is predicting Monday Night to become partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Very windy, with a southwest wind 29 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

High winds expected to continue through Tuesday, before giving way to cold and breezy conditions through the remainder of the week.

