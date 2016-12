The US Veterans Affairs office in Casper is inviting Casper veterans and other residents to their open house on Wednesday, December 21st from 11 am until 2 pm.



The center is using the open house to raise awareness of the center and its services to the State and Local veterans community.



The US Veterans Affairs office is located:

1033 N Poplar Street

Casper, WY 82601

Food and related services is being provided by the Casper Elks Lodge No. 1353.