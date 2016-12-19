High Wind Warning for Natrona County

The Caper Area is currently (12/19/16) under a High Wind warning from the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists with the agency say that a strengthening surface pressure gradient is expected to bring high winds to Natrona and Southeastern Fremont Counties through Tuesday. The warning is currently expected to expire Tuesday night.

Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are possible, with gusts of 60 mph, and stronger winds along Wyoming Boulevard are anticipated. This will present enhanced blow-over risk for light and high profile vehicles especially along Wyoming Boulevard. Strong winds will also cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, and limited visibility.

ThinkStock



