Minor Injuries Reported in Semi Blow-Over

A driver suffered minor injuries when a semi-truck tipped over on Wyoming Boulevard, Monday (12/19/16).

Casper Police Sgt. Scott Jones says that high winds in the Casper area caused the crash, which led to the closing of Wyoming Boulevard for approximately two-and-a-half hours, starting at approximately 9:30 am.

“If it is at all humanly possible, stay away from Wyoming Boulevard,” Jones said. The highway that circumnavigates a large area of Casper can be known for its high winds. The road was even specifically mentioned in the National Weather Service High Wind Warning alert that went out during the early hours of Monday morning:

“Enhanced blow over risk for light and high profile vehicles, especially along Highway 258- Wyoming Boulevard. In addition strong winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow and limited visibility today and tonight”

-National Weather Service- Riverton, December 19, 2016

The High Wind Warning for Natrona County and surrounding areas is currently set to expire Tuesday night.

The high winds in the Casper area have led to several reports of power outages and other related services. Sgt. Jones reminds that when traffic lights are non-operational, the intersection should then function as an all-way stop. “Slow down and pay attention. Don’t go through a light when you’re supposed to be stopping.”

Details on Wyoming Road Closures and Advisories can be found at www.wyoroad.info.

MarkusBeck, ThinkStock



