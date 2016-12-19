Power Outage Downtown Affects Multiple Customers

Update 3:12 pm - Oil City is receiving reports of intermittent power outages. Rocky Mountain Power is asking for customers to report outages to the number below.

Further, cable provider outages of internet and television have been confirmed to be related to the power outages, this according to an official with Charter Communication, a cable provider in Casper.



According to Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Margaret Ohler, that's the 179 customers affected by a power outage that lasted a little over an hour in Downtown Casper, Monday afternoon.



Officials say that the outage began at 12:21pm Monday (12/19/16), and power was restored around 1:25 that afternoon.



The National Weather service issued a High Wind Warning for Casper and surrounding areas on Monday, and Ohler says that the exceedingly high winds were the cause of the outage. The High Wind Warning is set to expire on Tuesday night.

Ohler explains that during power lines are spaced, according to code, where the proximity of the lines will not interfere with one another. However in cases of extreme winds, the lines can blow together and cause interference. When this happens a safety device can engage, opening the circuit and allowing repair crews to survey the lines and assess any damage. When it is determined to be safe, the circuit can be closed and power can be restored.



Ohler goes on to say that they put a high priority on getting service to their customers, however problems can and do happen. She encourages customers, especially during the cold winter months, to keep safety kits nearby and up to date.

Rocky Mountain Power recommends the following items for such kits:

Water (one gallon per person per day)

Non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

First aid kit

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener

Medications

Copies of important family documents

Rocky Mountain Power encourages any customers suffering from outages, to call Rocky Mountain Power to report the situation. If people notice a downed power line, RMP says to call emergency services as well.



Rocky Mountain Power's customer service line is 1-888-221-7070.

Original story and updates:

UPDATE 1:25 PM MST - Oil City is receiving reports from the area of Center and Midwest that power has been restored to that area.

We are also receiving reports of cable internet outages in the area. Representatives from local cable companies have not been reached for comment.





A power outage is affecting 22 customers in Downtown Casper.

Margaret Ohler with Rocky Mountain power says the cause is not yet known, and has no ETA when service will be restored.

We will update this story as details become available.











