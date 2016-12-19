Recent Arrests (12/19)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Reyes Juan A Bustamante- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Cameron J Cardinal- Fail to Comply
Vanessa M Garvin- Disturbance
Raine D Gulliford- Controlled Sub Possession
Ian K Kelso- Controlled Sub Possession
Michal P Lindberg- Criminal Warrant
Donald A Marshall- Public Intoxication
Davey J Reed- Controlled Sub Possession Meth
Jose R Reyes-Rodriquez- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Open Container in Vehicle, Compl Aut Ins, Interference w/PO, Drivers Licence, Immigration Hold, NCIC Hit
Justin T Roberts- DWUI
Solomon R Tegenu- Fail to Appear
Drew T Hogan- Hold for CAC
John E Walter- Hold for CAC
Naomi N Oakley- Contract Hold/billing
Robin L Larson- Serving Weekends
Trenton D Stockman- Criminal Warrant
Ronald K Warner- Domestic Battery, Simple Assault
Tristan G Bennett- Fail to Appear