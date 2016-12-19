Recent Arrests (12/19)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Reyes Juan A Bustamante- Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Cameron J Cardinal- Fail to Comply

Vanessa M Garvin- Disturbance

Raine D Gulliford- Controlled Sub Possession

Ian K Kelso- Controlled Sub Possession

Michal P Lindberg- Criminal Warrant

Donald A Marshall- Public Intoxication

Davey J Reed- Controlled Sub Possession Meth

Jose R Reyes-Rodriquez- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Open Container in Vehicle, Compl Aut Ins, Interference w/PO, Drivers Licence, Immigration Hold, NCIC Hit

Justin T Roberts- DWUI

Solomon R Tegenu- Fail to Appear

Drew T Hogan- Hold for CAC

John E Walter- Hold for CAC

Naomi N Oakley- Contract Hold/billing

Robin L Larson- Serving Weekends

Trenton D Stockman- Criminal Warrant

Davey J Reed- Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Ronald K Warner- Domestic Battery, Simple Assault

Donald A Marshall- Public Intoxication

Tristan G Bennett- Fail to Appear