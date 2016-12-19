SNAPPED- Behind the Scenes at JingleThon Live

Local musician and funnyman Chad Lore dropped by the Adbay offices in Casper for a Live Facebook event: Chad Lore's JingleThon. The event was created to raise money for United Way of Natrona County and raised $900 during the webcast.
The event was presented jointly by Oil City and Adbay.
Donations are still being accepted at adbay.com/donate
You can find videos from the live feed at the Oil City Facebook Page.
Here, we get a behind the scenes look at the event, with Adbay staffer Rachel Bouzis monitoring the live feed.