SNAPPED- Behind the Scenes at JingleThon Live

Local musician and funnyman Chad Lore dropped by the Adbay offices in Casper for a Live Facebook event: Chad Lore's JingleThon. The event was created to raise money for United Way of Natrona County and raised $900 during the webcast.

The event was presented jointly by Oil City and Adbay.



Donations are still being accepted at adbay.com/donate

You can find videos from the live feed at the Oil City Facebook Page.

Here, we get a behind the scenes look at the event, with Adbay staffer Rachel Bouzis monitoring the live feed.

Photo Credit: Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City



