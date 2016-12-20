Casper Adult Video Store Robbed

Casper Police are seeking information on a robbery at a Casper adult novelty and video store.

Police responded to the call around 9:30 pm on Monday (12/19/16) on the 1200 block of East F Street, at The F Street Adult Emporium video store.

According to an official release the suspect was reported to be wearing a thick brown coat with a ski mask and glasses. The suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. (See security image below).

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Casper Police Department at 235-8278.



The F Street Adult Emporium was robbed previously in 2011. Two individuals were caught, convicted, and sentenced in that case.

