Dramatic Footage Shows Semi Jackknifing on Wyo Highway

Wyoming Highway Patrol

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a video (below), shot from a trooper's dash-cam, that illustrates how quickly a vehicle can lose control in adverse conditions.

According to officials with the WHP, the incident and subsequent recovery tool place on the Beaver Rim portion of WY 789 between Lander and Muddy Gap on Monday night (12/19/16). The tractor-trailer jackknifed in 70 mph winds on an icy hill, blocking the highway completely and caused the road to be closed for nearly five hours.

WHP Lt. Lee Pence says "It was an extraordinary effort to remove the disabled combination by WYDOT and Bull's Towing, in order to get the highway open."

In order to remove the disabled semi, two WYDOT plow trucks had to park parallel to where the trailer would be pulled, as to block the wind. Once accomplished, plow trucks then traveled parallel to the trailer until the trailer was sheltered from they wind, by hills, at a highway pullout.

This was one of three crashes in the windblown area in two hours.



























