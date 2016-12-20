Final Informational Meeting for NCSD Dual-Language-Immersion Tonight

The Natrona County School District will be holding its final informational meeting regarding the Dual Language Immersion Program.

The program which seeks to teach children a second language, begins with immersion at the kindergarden level and is conducted at two Casper area schools: Spanish at Park Elementary and Mandarin at Paradise Valley.

NCSD says that it’s time to begin thinking about Kindergarden enrollment, with registration is opening for parents on January 5, 2017 for the 2017-18 school year. All students need to be at least 5 years old by September 15, 2017 to register for kindergarten. There will be screenings available for parents who would like to know more about their child’s readiness.

The informational meeting, which is only for the Dual Language Immersion program, will be held tonight (12/20/16) at NCSD Central Services facility from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, 970 N. Glenn Rd. Casper, WY 82601

According to the NCSD website, if parents are interested in learning more about the District’s two Dual Language Immersion programs, and you haven’t yet attended one, please plan on attending this meetings.

