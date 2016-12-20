Power Outages Continue to Affect Casper

From traffic lights being out at 12 & Beverly to residential areas near Wyoming Boulevard, intermittent power outages continue to affect the Casper area.

A power outage affecting over 5,000 customers was reported just after 3:00 pm Monday afternoon. "In this case," says Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson, Margaret Ohler, "we have actual physical damage to repair. Wires down and broken cross-arms."

An earlier power outage affecting over 150 customers in the Downtown area was reported earlier. In that case, the wind caused a safety feature to engage when power lines were blown too close in proximity to each other. Ohler says that the downtown outage is unrelated to the outage that was reported just after 3:00 pm.

At approximately 4:30 pm, Rocky Mountain Power managed to restore service to approximately 2,300 of the 5,000 customers affected by the 3:00 pm outage. Another 2,000 were expected to come online shortly thereafter. However, approximately 750 customers, nearest to the damaged lines, could be without power for several hours (as of 4:45 pm 12/19/16), as emergency crews work to repair the damaged lines and poles.

Rocky Mountain Power encourages all customers to report power outages. You can do so, as well as receive updates about existing outages by calling (toll free) 877-508-5088.

Ohler does advise people to stay away from downed power lines, and call authorities and Rocky Mountain power when they are observed. "There's no way to tell, by looking, if a downed line still has electricity running through it.

As we reported earlier, officials are encouraging customers, especially during the cold winter months, to keep safety kits nearby and up to date.

Rocky Mountain Power recommends the following items for such kits:

Water (one gallon per person per day)

Non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

First aid kit

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener

Medications

Copies of important family documents



