Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity, as of 12/20/16.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Jessica L Hett- Serve Jail Time
Darek W Richards- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, Improper Registration, No Insurance, Open Container-Operating Vehicle
Zachary A Taylor- District Court Bench Warrant,
Robert J Veal- Public Intoxication, Interference, Disturbance
Ronald K Warner- Domestic Battery, Simple Assault
Mark W Boatman- Serve Jail Time
Jerome A Verbit- Contract Hold/billing
Josh D Black- Contract Hold/billing
Daniel L Wyant- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
James E Severson- Fail to Comply, Bond Revocation (x2)