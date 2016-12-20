Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity, as of 12/20/16.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Jessica L Hett- Serve Jail Time

Darek W Richards- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, Improper Registration, No Insurance, Open Container-Operating Vehicle

Zachary A Taylor- District Court Bench Warrant,

Robert J Veal- Public Intoxication, Interference, Disturbance

Ronald K Warner- Domestic Battery, Simple Assault

Mark W Boatman- Serve Jail Time

Jerome A Verbit- Contract Hold/billing

Josh D Black- Contract Hold/billing

Daniel L Wyant- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency

James E Severson- Fail to Comply, Bond Revocation (x2)