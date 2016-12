A sobering reminder of the power of nature, this tree blew over in Casper's Paradise Valley on Monday, December 19, 2016. Oil City is hearing similar reports of another large tree felled in the area of Hawthorne Avenue in Casper.

Please stay safe, and take care out there.

Casper and surrounding areas are under a High Wind Warning until 8:00 pm Tuesday (12/20/16) night.

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo





