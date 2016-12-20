SNAPPED: Structure Fire on Casper Mountain

Picture courtesy of Natrona County Fire Chief Richard Ratcliff.

UPDATE (10:37 am): Natrona County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene of the fire, just before 2:30 Tuesday morning (12/20/2016). According to reports from responding deputies, the residence was "Fully Involved" when law enforcement arrived. Deputies surveyed the area and did not locate sign that the home was occupied. Officials had been alerted to the blaze after a report was called in by a passing motorist.

Natrona County Fire Cheif Richard Ratcliff reports that at about 2:20 AM this morning, Natrona County Fire District, Casper Mountain Fire District, Wyoming Medical Center and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire on Casper Mountain Road. According to Chief Ratcliff, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.