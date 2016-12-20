WHP Reminds Drivers to Heed Road Closures, Following Trooper Collision

A Wyoming State Trooper, investigating a wind-related crash, had his patrol car struck during a secondary wind-related crash. The trooper was in the vehicle at the time.

Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident occurred 30 miles west of Laramie on I-80, resulting in non-life threatening injuries. The trooper is expected to be okay.

Many Wyoming motorists are not heeding road closures and crashing their cars as a result, this according the the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

With wind speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour (a High Wind Warning for the area remains in effect until Tuesday night), many highways have been closed to light and high profile vehicles. These vehicles can become a hazard to themselves and other motorists. Wyoming Highway patrol Sgt. David Wagener says “Despite the closures, motorists proceeding in light and high profile vehicles have been crashing.”

The WHP has investigated 80 crashes throughout Wyoming from Monday through about 9:45 am Tuesday morning (12/20/16). In a press release, the law enforcement agency says that many of the crashes were attributed to in climate weather and high wind speeds. 27 of the crashes were said to involve injury.

“These high wind related crashes are demonstrating the importance for motorists to not proceed when roads are closed to light and high profile vehicles due to high wind speeds,” says Sgt. Wagener. “These closures and advisories can always be found at www.wyoroad.info, and are also displayed on the variable message signed along the closed highways.

wyoroad.info



