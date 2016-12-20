Windy, But Slightly Warmer

The Casper area is still under that high wind warning, currently set to expire by 8 pm tonight (12/20/16). Otherwise look for areas of blowing snow. Partly sunny skies, with a high near 41 degrees F. Southwest winds from 31 to 36 mph increasing to 38 to 43 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

For your Tuesday night, mostly cloudy conditions, with a low around 20. Still very windy, with a southwest wind 33 to 38 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday the prediction is mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday night sounds the same, but colder. Mostly clear conditions, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.



