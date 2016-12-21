50%-70% Chance of a White Christmas

The National Weather service is calling for breezy conditions today (12/21/16). Wind will be present, but not nearly the level that we've seen for the last two days. Look for west southwest winds at 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight, forecasting clear skies, and a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday, predictions say sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. That will give way to partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Look for variations on that theme throughout the remainder of the week. Breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies, leading into a probable white Christmas. Currently, the National Weather service is giving a 50% chance of snow for late Christmas Eve, and a 70% chance heading into Christmas day.

Wavebreakmedia Ltd, ThinkStock



