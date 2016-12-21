Casper Area WHP Lieutenant Set to Retire

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Chris Schell (Courtesy: Wyoming Highway Patrol)

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has announced the upcoming retirement of WHP Lt. Chris Schell, after nearly 21 years of service to the state.

According to a press release, Lt. Schell began his career with the Highway Patrol in 1996, as a Patrolman in Casper. In 2006, Schell was promoted to sergeant in the Safety and Training division of Patrol where he ran the WHP training academy. In November of 2014, Schell promoted again to lieutenant as the Division B supervisor in Casper. There he supervised the troopers in Division B, that covers all of Natrona County, until his retirement.

In June of 2015, Schell was awarded the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association Distinguished Service Medal for his accomplishments as the WHP Academy Sergeant. An excerpt from the nomination for that award states, "Lt. Schell, now the Division ‘B' Supervisor in the Casper area, was a juggernaut of efficiency and coordination. He communicated with various instructors within the Highway Patrol and coordinated seamlessly with numerous organizations insuring a high standard of training for Wyoming Highway Patrol recruits. He improved the academy training process, procedures, curriculum and overall training environment with his selfless dedication. Lt. Schell spent countless hours assisting and training recruits. He devoted a tremendous amount of his time and efforts to WHP recruits at the cost of his personal time with family.”

As the Academy Sergeant, Schell oversaw 13 WHP academy classes.

Schell will retire from the Wyoming Highway Patrol effective December 30th, 2016.