Casper Vets Center Receives Equipment Donation From Mesa Natural Gas Solutions

(Left to Right): Leon Chamberlain, Kimberly Soller, and Chris Poe; with the Casper Vet’s Center; accept the gift of a Alpha-Stim AID from Dusty Reed, of Mesa Natural Gas Solutions (Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo)

The Casper Vet Center received a donation of an Alpha-Stim AID, from Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, during an open house event at the center on Wednesday (12/21/16). The device is used in the treatment of symptoms related to anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.

“We are a Casper-based company, we are comprised of 60% veterans, we total more than 300 years of service, and we’ve had 30 overseas deployments just within our small company of 36 employees,” says Dusty Reed, Director of Safety at Mesa. "We really believe that the industry excels with a military mindset, which is why we recruit vets. Very flexible hours, hard work, independent; those are all traits that veterans have.”

The Casper Vet Center focuses on counseling for combat veterans and their families, as well as those that have encountered military sexual trauma while they were in service.

Chris Poe, a Readjustment Counselor for the Casper Vet Center, says that veterans and their families seeking counseling can contact the Vet Center. “They can call us, they can come down. They can also go through other agencies, most agencies in town do know us.”

Poe goes on to say that representatives of the Vet Center are often out among the community and encourages veterans to reach out and speak with them. “Don’t be afraid. You’re not weak if you ask for help. Just like when the veterans were in the military, when they had a weakness; they trained for it, to overcome it. That’s what we’re trying to do here. We’re training you to overcome things that you’re struggling with."

“We don’t really believe in handouts. That’s not something that Mesa believes in, nor do I,” adds Reed. "It’s more of a hand up, and they all deserve it because of what they’ve done. We’re very proud to support local vet centers. We’ll do it and continue to do it in each one of our cities that we operate. It’s an honor for me, as an individual, to present this on behalf of the whole Mesa team, not just myself.”

Services Offered By The Casper Vets Center Include:

Individual Counseling



Group Counseling



Martial/family Counseling



Substance Abuse Counseling



Military Sexual Trauma Counseling



Veterans Benefits Assistance



Referrals to VA clinics and Doctors



Additional Services as Needed



For more information about the Casper Vet Center and other Vet Centers in your area visit www.vetcenter.va.gov or contact the Casper Vet Center at (307) -261-5355.

The Casper Vets Center is located at 1030 N Poplar Ave Suite B, Casper, Wyoming 82601.

Mesa Natural Gas Solutions operates out of several cities across seven states, according to Reed.