Final Full City Council Session of 2016: Advice For New Members, Criticism of News

Former Council Member Paul Meyer addresses the Final Full Session of City Council with words of encouragement for the current members. (Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo)

The Casper City Council met for the final regular session of 2016, Tuesday night (12/20/16). While the majority of the evening was devoted to public hearing on a vacation and replat, creating the Fairgrounds Home Addition, located off Fairgrounds road; some council members took time at the end of the meeting to speak their mind. This was the final regular session before newly elected council members are sworn in and assigned duties.

Councilman Charlie Powell, who will be retaining his seat in the new year, encouraged the people present in council chambers, to pay specific attention to potential changes in state liquor laws. “There continue to be discussions about the liquor license laws, and I encourage everyone present to pay attention to what’s going on in this area, because there have been some suggestions of some significant changes. There are many players involved and there will be people affected in one direction or another, depending upon whether changes are made or what kind of changes would be made. There are several bills before the legislature that are under consideration that will change our local situation, here, regarding liquor licenses. Hopefully for the better. I suspect this will be a very serious topic in the next couple of years.”

Outgoing Councilman Scott Miller took the opportunity give gratitude to the City Council and Casper’s citizens, but also encouraged future council members to engage in civil discourse. “I think things are going to go really well but, try to continue being cordial on Council. I think that’s the most important thing we can be doing, moving forward as a city. I have full faith that that’s what’s going to happen here. I think what we’ve got moving here is going to be a great thing.”

Councilman Ray Pacheco, who will retain his seat in the coming years, also voiced his opinions about the cohesiveness of the governmental body. “This inertia of this council, when I came on in 2014, was a very fractured council. What we did is we really came together to really work at that, and it may not always be evident by what’s written in the paper or the sensationalism that’s put out there. This council really came together. There actually came a time when we could laugh together and get to know each other on a personal basis, and that’s something I’m going to cherish from the last two years. I hope that the other council members that are leaving will remember that. That we did what we set out to do two years ago; to heal a fractured council.”

Outgoing Councilman for Ward I, Wayne Heili, also had a message for the incoming council members. “Treat every vote as if it were controversial. There’s a reason that matters are put before this council and not completed by the staff. You need to prepare for every meeting and review the packets, prepared by staff. Give thoughtful deliberation to [staff] recommendations, but also give consideration to alternative ideas. Number two, take care of the city employees. Due to reduced revenues over the past two years, pay increases have not been forthcoming for the city employees. Remember that people work for the betterment of themselves financially, and if you don’t provide the environment for financial security and improvement, the good employees of this city will seek it elsewhere. Number three, stay true to yourselves. Everyone will tell you what to do, and they’ll tell you what you’re doing wrong. Some people will tell you what you’re doing right, and that’s appreciated. Just remember, you guys are voted in because people believed in your judgement and your abilities.”

Steve Cathey, Vice Mayor for the City Council, encouraged residents to reach out to city organizations as well as to the council itself, to see issues addressed in a more expedient manner. Citing an e-mail he received about snow removal on a city street, pointing out that the city had not, up until Cathey forwarded the e-mail in question, heard about that particular need. “Please contact the departments and the people within the city. As has been stated by several people, here, we have a great staff and great people working within the city, and actually all of us serve at your pleasure.”

Vice Mayor Cathey also had a few words of criticism for the Casper’s media: “I caution people to be careful of Facebook and the news media. The previous council was was chastised for two years,’13 and ’14, for being dysfunctional, always bickering, always complaining, always fighting. We have turned around this council in the last two years, and we have tried to strive for civil discourse. Which means you can disagree, but you don’t have to be concerned about being punched in the face by another council member. Now, we’re being chastised for moving to civil discourse, even if there is disagreement. Because newspaper’s goal is not to really report. It’s to make headlines and sell papers. The newspaper endorsed five of the six incumbents for re-election. Once four of them were defeated, suddenly, and this has been all since the election, these are the newspaper articles and editorials, and there’s one two-and-a-half pager that I don’t even have a copy of, that has done nothing but trash council and city administration. That’s wrong.” Vice Mayor Cathey concluded his comments by saying “the news media will destroy good government. A good government that is, actually, almost oblivious to the public, because it runs well and you’re not obstructing economic growth and the personal liberties we have.” Vice Mayor Cathey’s term will be ending on January 7th.

Mayor Daniel Sandoval said he had planned on speaking up about “media bias,” but explained that he had decided against it, saying that it “wasn’t that important.” Mayor Sandoval, who will not be returning for another term on City Council, concluded the meeting with a brief summary of the most recent meeting of the local water board.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Paul Meyer as "Pete Meyers". This has been corrected in the attached photo.