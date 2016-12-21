Helpful Reminders For a Safe Holiday From the Poison Center

ThinkStock

The holiday season is a wonderful and exciting time of the year but the Nebraska Poison Center, which also serves Wyoming, reminds that it can also be a dangerous time.

The Poison Center says that the number of poisoning incidents involving children rises during the holiday season. During the hustle and bustle of the holidays it can be easy to overlook items in the home that may cause a poisoning. The Poison Center has a few tips on how to make this “the most wonderful time of the year.”