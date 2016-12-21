Recent Arrests (12/21/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Hugo Quintana- Disturbance
Lauren M Moser- Fail to Comply
Erica J Kraft- Shoplifiting
Pedro Hernandez Perez- Contract Hold/Billing
Reuben A Large 3rd- Serving Weekends
Travis W Anderson Jr.- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Davey J Reed- Controlled Sub Poss
Leslie A Gebo- Contract Hold/billing
Darrell Moss- Contract Hold/billing
Austin C Pope- Hold for CAC, Hold for Probation
Justin T Pope- Fail to Appear
Kyle J Hunsicker- Fail to Appear