Recent Arrests (12/21/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Hugo Quintana- Disturbance

Lauren M Moser- Fail to Comply

Erica J Kraft- Shoplifiting

Pedro Hernandez Perez- Contract Hold/Billing

Reuben A Large 3rd- Serving Weekends

Travis W Anderson Jr.- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Davey J Reed- Controlled Sub Poss

Leslie A Gebo- Contract Hold/billing

Darrell Moss- Contract Hold/billing

Austin C Pope- Hold for CAC, Hold for Probation

Justin T Pope- Fail to Appear

Kyle J Hunsicker- Fail to Appear