Details Of Adult Store Robbery Released

While details remain scarce, following the robbery of the F-Street Adult Emporium, a few items have been released regarding the Monday night robbery.

“The suspect is described as a male,” says Casper Police Sgt. Mike Ogden. “Around six-foot to six-foot-two, wearing a puffy brown coat, mask, sunglasses. He appeared to be a white male and he did brandish a weapon on the scene.”

(See security image of the suspect below.)

Sgt. Ogden goes on to confirm the suspects only took cash from the adult boutique, but declined to release the exact amount.

Police responded to the robbery call around 9:30 pm on Monday (12/19/16) at the 1200 block of East F Street. After brandishing the weapon and taking the money, the suspect is then believed to have fled the area on foot.

“We’ve had some people call in some leads, and we’re following up on everything,” says Sgt. Ogden. “Anybody who has any information, contact Detective Elhart or Casper Police at 235-8278."

According to their website, the F-Street Adult Emporium began as an adult video rental store in 1984, owned by the late Art Greer, an entrepreneur from Colorado.

