Furious Comeback Falls Short for UW at Bowl Game

A furious comeback by the Cowboys fell short in a 24-21 loss to BYU in the Twelfth Annual Poinsettia Bowl in Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif. on Wednesday evening. In a rain soaked game that was Wyoming’s first game on natural grass since last season, UW battled back to within three points at 24-21 with under two-minutes remaining after trailing 24-7. This was UW's 14th Bowl appearance.

“We got more rhythm offensively in the second half of the game,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “They have a big strong running back with a big offensive line making us really have to scrap defensively. We had an opportunity to win the game late, but came up short. We had a great belief we could win the ball game, but we just ran out of time.”

Wyoming recorded 373 yards of total offense on the night with BYU recording 313. UW recorded 254 yards of offense in the second half, while only allowing 167 yards in the second stanza.

UW finishes the season with an 8-6 record. The Wyoming offense finished the season with 503 points. It was the second most in school history. UW had previously scored 511 points in 1988.

Narrative for this story was provided by UW Media Relations.



