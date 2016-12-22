Holiday Garbage Pick Up Schedule and Tree Drop-Off Locations

The City of Casper will collect garbage, as usual, over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Although City offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2, garbage will be collected on both days. Residents should have their dumpsters placed on the street next to the sidewalk curb by 7:00 a.m.

The City of Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility, also known as the balefill, will be open, but will have shortened hours on the days surrounding both holidays. The facility will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Saturday), the day after Christmas (Monday), New Year’s Eve (Saturday) and the day after New Year’s (Monday). The facility is normally closed on Sundays.

To aid Christmas tree disposal, the City of Casper has set up six drop-off locations that will be available until January 31, 2017. The locations are open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Drop-off locations:

Valley Drive & Iris Street near the Paradise Valley Swimming Pool.



Wyoming Boulevard recycling depot across from the west entrance to the fairgrounds.



Agricultural Resource & Learning Center on Fairgrounds Road by the community gardens.



13th & Sycamore ball field.



Viking Court by sidewalk overpass (Blackmore Rd. and Wyoming Blvd.)



North Casper Athletic Complex on E “K” Street, near the recycling depot.



Trees may also be taken to the compost yard located at the Solid Waste Facility during facility hours.



Trees at the drop-offs and at the Solid Wast Facility yard will be composted. All trees should be free of lights, tinsel, and ornaments. Residents who are unable to take their tree to a drop-off may schedule an appointment for curbside pickup. Those appointments are limited, and need to be made by Friday, January 13, 2017. Appointments can be made by calling the Solid Waste office at (307) 235-8246.

Information on holiday hours for trash collection and the Balefill is available at www.casperwy.gov. For questions or additional information, contact the Solid Waste Division at (307) 235-8246.

