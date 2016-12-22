NWS: Christmas Eve/Day Travelers, Consider Alternate Plans

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement, affecting Casper and other areas of Wyoming, early Thursday morning (12/22/16):

"A strong Pacific storm system will move into the southwest U.S. Saturday, spreading snow showers into western Wyoming. This system will lift northeast across Colorado into the Northern Plains on Christmas Day. A cold front will drop south across central Wyoming Saturday night spreading snow and gusty north wind across the area through Christmas Day. At this time, the worst travel impacts are expected along and east of Interstate 25 Christmas Day where moderate to locally heavy snow will combine with areas of north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph to create blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility. Though snowfall is not expected to be quite as heavy across southwest Wyoming, west wind 25 to 35 mph will likely cause areas of blowing snow and limited visibility along Interstate 80 across Sweetwater County Christmas Day. Early estimates of snow amounts are for 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations of western and central Wyoming and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Locally higher amounts are likely in upslope favored areas including Lander and Casper. Snow will taper off Christmas evening.

People planning travel on Saturday night and Christmas Day should consider alternate plans in order to avoid delays and possible road closures."

For the most up-to-date forecast, check with the National Weather Service website.

Road Conditions for Wyoming highways can be obtained by dialing 5-11 from within the state, or by checking WYDOT's website for closures and advisories.

WYDOT also hosts several interstate highway and state highway web-cameras. They can also be found at WYDOT's www.wyoroad.info.

Steve Estvanik, ThinkStock



