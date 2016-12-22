Recent Arrests (12/22/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Alexander W. Anderson- Fail to Appear (x2)
Cory A Boston- Controlled Substance Possession
Marcus M Brown Sr- Public Intoxication
Fauline Buckley- Fail to Appear
Kayleen R Defriece- DWUI, Child Endangering
Amber A Hudson- Trespassing
Trevor R Hyde- Fail to Appear
Lucas M McMillan- Fail to Appear
Everette W Phillips- Fail to Appear (x2), Criminal Warrant
Damien J Rose- Interference, Fail to Comply (x3)
Rodney R Walker- Public Intoxication
Travis A Weber- Controlled Substance Possession
Richard A Wilcox- Public Intoxication
Matt B Kimball- Fail to Comply
Dwight I Begay- DWUI, Interference w/PO
Bryan Yellowman- Public Intoxication, MIP-State, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a PO