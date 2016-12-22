Recent Arrests (12/22/16)

.

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.



All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Alexander W. Anderson- Fail to Appear (x2)

Cory A Boston- Controlled Substance Possession

Marcus M Brown Sr- Public Intoxication

Fauline Buckley- Fail to Appear

Kayleen R Defriece- DWUI, Child Endangering

Amber A Hudson- Trespassing

Trevor R Hyde- Fail to Appear

Lucas M McMillan- Fail to Appear

Everette W Phillips- Fail to Appear (x2), Criminal Warrant

Damien J Rose- Interference, Fail to Comply (x3)

Rodney R Walker- Public Intoxication

Travis A Weber- Controlled Substance Possession

Richard A Wilcox- Public Intoxication

Matt B Kimball- Fail to Comply

Dwight I Begay- DWUI, Interference w/PO

Bryan Yellowman- Public Intoxication, MIP-State, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a PO