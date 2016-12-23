Births 12/8/16-12/17/16

ThinkStock

Dec. 8

Boy, Jaxsyn Zander, to Amy Mays and Ashley Spurlin

Dec. 12

Boy, Rylan Joseph, to Christina Loepp and Ryan Lamer of Casper

Girl, Joy Noelle, to Leah and Luke Wiebe of Casper

Girl, Mya Michelle, to Hannah and Andrew Samuelson of Casper

Girl, Bryant Wynne, to Dionna and Shane Zeidler of Casper

Dec. 13

Boy, Eli Thomas-Paul, to Natalie and Joshua Betcher of Bar Nunn

Girl, Amelia RayLynn, to Danielle and Austin Brack, of Casper

Boy, Gideon Andrew, to Shawna and Bryce Baker

Dec. 14

Boy, Matthias Maximilian, to Lucy and Jason Lineweber of Casper

Dec. 15

Girl, Oaklee Ann, to Ann Wilson and Josh Rankine of Casper

Girl, Tayce Rae, to Lexy Burghduff and Jocko Ward of Casper

Boy, Weston Blake, to Heather and Kyle Bender of Casper

Boy, Brody Mathew, to Chantell and Aaron Hendricks of Casper

Girl, Tavery Marie, to Samantha Koehn of Casper

Boy, Coltyn Squire, to Cody and Christopher Pruitt of Casper

Girl, Emma Marie, to Brandy and Arthur Teague of Casper

Dec. 16

Girl, Tinsley Nicole, to Chelsi-Sue and Dustin Barelle

Dec. 17

Boy, Maddox James, to Jamie and Joshua Anderson of Casper

Girl, Blakely Jayde, to Tori and Cody Wulffenstein of Casper

Boy, Cal Joseph, to Aubrey and Cameron Corbett of Casper