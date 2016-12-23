Births 12/8/16-12/17/16

Dec. 8
Boy, Jaxsyn Zander, to Amy Mays and Ashley Spurlin
Dec. 12
Boy, Rylan Joseph, to Christina Loepp and Ryan Lamer of Casper
Girl, Joy Noelle, to Leah and Luke Wiebe of Casper
Girl, Mya Michelle, to Hannah and Andrew Samuelson of Casper
Girl, Bryant Wynne, to Dionna and Shane Zeidler of Casper
Dec. 13
Boy, Eli Thomas-Paul, to Natalie and Joshua Betcher of Bar Nunn
Girl, Amelia RayLynn, to Danielle and Austin Brack, of Casper
Boy, Gideon Andrew, to Shawna and Bryce Baker
Dec. 14
Boy, Matthias Maximilian, to Lucy and Jason Lineweber of Casper
Dec. 15
Girl, Oaklee Ann, to Ann Wilson and Josh Rankine of Casper
Girl, Tayce Rae, to Lexy Burghduff and Jocko Ward of Casper
Boy, Weston Blake, to Heather and Kyle Bender of Casper
Boy, Brody Mathew, to Chantell and Aaron Hendricks of Casper
Girl, Tavery Marie, to Samantha Koehn of Casper
Boy, Coltyn Squire, to Cody and Christopher Pruitt of Casper
Girl, Emma Marie, to Brandy and Arthur Teague of Casper
Dec. 16
Girl, Tinsley Nicole, to Chelsi-Sue and Dustin Barelle
Dec. 17
Boy, Maddox James, to Jamie and Joshua Anderson of Casper
Girl, Blakely Jayde, to Tori and Cody Wulffenstein of Casper
Boy, Cal Joseph, to Aubrey and Cameron Corbett of Casper