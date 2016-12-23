Friday- Sunny, Windy; Snow Likely For Christmas

.

Looking outside one might not recognize the snow and wind we've seen recently. Looks like we'll have some more respite before the fluffy white stuff gets here for the holiday. Look for Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 36 degrees F, on your Friday (12/23/26.) Breezy conditions, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, and gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday night, a little colder and a little windier. The National Weather Service is calling for partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a southwest wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph..

Into your Saturday, forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies, with a high near 43. Windy, with a southwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds, however, could gust as high as 40 mph.



Saturday Night, Christmas Eve, NWS says 40% chance of scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind 6 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Christmas Day, Sunday- snow likely. Areas of blowing snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 18 mph becoming westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.