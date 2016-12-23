Recent Arrests (12/23/16)

.

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Robert G Baker- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency (x3)

Ashley Tidzump- Contract Hold/Billing

Chrystal L Lopez- Hold For Probation and Parole

Neil G Downard Jr.- Contract Hold/Billing

Michael V Petrov- Criminal Warrant

Jeremiah R Doss- Hold for other Agency

Colton J Tucker- Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua L Mayfield- Controlled Sub Poss

Ivan D Meek- Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

Ian A Dewees- Public Intoxication

Daniel M Closs- Public Intoxication, Interference

Kassidy E Graves- DWUI

Christopher L Madden- DWUI

Amy L Giese- DWUI

Jonathan J Kennedy- Criminal Entry, Interference w/PO