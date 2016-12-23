Recent Arrests (12/23/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official foiling from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Robert G Baker- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency (x3)
Ashley Tidzump- Contract Hold/Billing
Chrystal L Lopez- Hold For Probation and Parole
Neil G Downard Jr.- Contract Hold/Billing
Michael V Petrov- Criminal Warrant
Jeremiah R Doss- Hold for other Agency
Colton J Tucker- Hold for Probation and Parole
Joshua L Mayfield- Controlled Sub Poss
Ivan D Meek- Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
Ian A Dewees- Public Intoxication
Daniel M Closs- Public Intoxication, Interference
Kassidy E Graves- DWUI
Christopher L Madden- DWUI
Amy L Giese- DWUI
Jonathan J Kennedy- Criminal Entry, Interference w/PO