Three Natrona County Bars Fail Compliance Check

The Natrona Conty Sheriff's Office has conducted the final of two alcohol compliance checks for the year.

NCSO Sgt. Aaron Shatto says that during the compliance check, deputies will send a minor, under age 21, into an establishment to attempt to purchase alcohol. "There's no trickery involved," says Shatto. " At any point, if they ask for the minor's identification, they do present identification. [The minor] doesn't lie to them, so if [the bartender or server] asks if you're twenty-one, they say 'no.' That did happen on at least one occasion."

Bartenders and servers failing the compliance check are issued a citation for "Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor." Servers and bartenders passing the compliance check are given gift cards.

Shatto says that the compliance checks are done twice per year by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Natrona County bars could see another compliance check as soon as early January, or as late as Summer.

What follows is a list of Natrona County Bars that were part of the compliance check on December 19th or December 22nd. Servers and bartenders receiving a citation of "Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor" are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Charges are subject to change.

The following are Natrona County bars that passed compliance checks by the NCSO on December 19th or 22nd, 2016:



Sloans General Store



Sky Terrace Lounge



Sunset Bar & Grill



Lazy 8 Bar



The Hangar Restaurant



Midway Liquors



Big D Truck Stop



Chatters Bar



The following are Natrona County bars that did not pass compliance checks held on December 19th or 22nd, according to the NCSO:

Arcade Bar



Horseshoe Bar



Black Gold Grille



The following are Natrona County bars that were closed at the time of the compliance checks on December 19th or 22nd, according to the NCSO: