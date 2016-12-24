SNAPPED- A City's Holiday Generosity 

The donations have poured in following reports of thievery.

Earlier this week Pastor Rodney Austin, of the Set Free Church in Casper, took to media, saying that donations he had been collecting for Christmas had been stolen.

The residents of Casper responded by bringing more donations to the church's thrift store. The outpouring of support is obvious to even the most casual observer.

The toys will be given away at the church's Christmas service and meal tonight (12/24/16) at 5pm , at the Set Free Church in North Casper. 636 East A Street; Casper, Wyoming 82601.

Photo by Shawn Houck





Photo by Shawn Houck



