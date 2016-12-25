Weather Advisory for Christmas (12/25/16)

The National Weather Service currently has Natrona County and surrouding areas uder a winter weather advisory until 11:00 pm (12/25/16) Christmas Night.

Snow is expected to continue through late in the evening, heavy at times through the afternoon.

Currently predicted is 3 to 6 inches of snowfall across lower elevations, with 8 to 12 inches predicted for Casper Mountain.

Northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph in open areas, will cause some blowing snow. Visibilities may be under one-half-mile at times.

Slick, snow-covered roads and areas of blowing snow could impact travel.

Click here for the latest road conditions.

Or dial 5-11 from any phone within the state.

Click here for a list of WYDOT webcams.

