Casper Area Under High Wind Warning

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning, in effect from Noon today to 5:00 am Wednesday (12/28/16).

Winds are expected to increase throughout the day and tonight, with peak winds expected on Tuesday. High Winds are expected at any time from this afternoon through Tuesday night.

Southwesterly winds increasing to 30-40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Stronger gusts are possible along Wyoming Boulevard, South of Casper. The strongest winds are expected on Tuesday when some areas will gust over 70 mph.

The wind will also cause drifting and blowing snow on area highways. An enhanced blow-over risk for light and high profile vehicles is in place.



