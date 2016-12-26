Emergency Crews Respond to Christmas Fire

Casper Fire EMS responded to a Christmas Day structure fire just before 5:30 pm Sunday (12/25/16). According to a press release, emergency units were dispatched to the 4100 block of Talon Drive, after recieving reports of a smoke detector alarm and the smell of smoke.

Upon arrival, Casper Fire-EMS says that units found a small fire in the kitchen of an apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished and was confined to the kitchen area. Smoke was reported to be extensive throughout the apartment, and crews remained on scene clearing smoke from affected areas.

Five units from Casper Fire-EMS responded to the call, along with one unit from Wyoming Medical Center. The cause of the fire was determined to have been a box, containing new pots and pans, being placed on a stovetop. In doing so, the stove was accidentally turned on, resulting in the box catching fire.

No injuries were reported to Casper Fire-EMS.

Casper Fire-EMS says that they want people to remember caution, and to remain attentive while cooking. Keep anything flammable, including towels, oven mitts, and wooden utensils away from the cooktop. Be sure to install and maintain working smoke detectors on every level of your home. Check smoke detectors monthly, and replace any that are ten years or older.



