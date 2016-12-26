New Year's Eve Event Round-Up

ROCK INTO 2017
- Dates: December 31, 2016
- Times: 7:00pm to 1:00am
- Price: $25 per person, $45 for couples, Event package $109
- Location: The Parkway Plaza and Convention Center
- 1 Parkway Plaza Drive, Casper
"Rock-and-ring in 2017. Opening the evening, are our most stellar and talented friends, the chums from ONE CHILD LEFT BEHIND. BARREL HOUSE will then rock on from approximately 9pm-11pm. Following to blow your groovin' minds right through the NYE ball drop, are our fellow classic rockers, long-time Casper musicians, and great friends, the dudes from CHASER. ... Please join us on NYE, because history will be made this night,...and YOU can say that YOU were there. We promise you this!"
Wagon Wheel New Year's Eve Party
- Dates: December 31, 2016
- Times: 7:00pm
- Price: $16 per person
- Location: Wagon Wheel Roller Skating
- 305 Van Horn Ave, Mills
"Our annual New Year's Eve party! Sat Dec 31 from 7PM- 1230AM!! Come welcome in the New Years with us. Tons of games, prizes and giveaways all night. At midnight we countdown to the balloon drop. It's a great event for all ages! $16 per person (no others passes allowed this night)."
STAGE III New Year's Eve Masquarade
- Dates: December 31, 2016
- Times: 7:00pm
- Price: $15 - $45
- Contact: Black Gold Grille
- Phone: 307-472-4653
- Website: https://www.stageiiitheatre.org/calendar/event/new-years-eve-masquerade-ball/
- Location: Black Gold Grille
- 1650 English Avenue, Casper
Rythmn Phocus playing from 8pm-Midnight. DJ Ryan playing dinner and dance music.
Dinner all you can eat Prime Rib and Shrimp.
Raffle prizes, costume contest.
Dinner & party pre-sale tickets available at Black Gold Grille (in person or by phone) – (307) 472-4653
Tickets
$45 – dinner and party
$15 – party only"
First Night Casper
- Dates: December 31, 2016
- Times: 6:00pm to 10:00PM
- Price: $10 ages 13 and up, $5 ages 3-5, FREE ages 0-3
- Phone: 307-265-7366
- Location: The Lyric
- 230 West Yellowstone Hwy, Casper
Lanyards for admission:
$10 ages 13+
$5 ages 3-12
Free ages 0-2
To purchase tickets online visit https://portal11.bidpal.net/Portal/bpe306911/main/home.html
or go to any of these 5 locations:
Mercer Family Resource Center
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Wagner Outdoor Outfitters
Java Jitters
Foss Motors
*Lanyards can be purchased at the door the night of the event*