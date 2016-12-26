New Year's Eve Event Round-Up

ROCK INTO 2017



"Rock-and-ring in 2017. Opening the evening, are our most stellar and talented friends, the chums from ONE CHILD LEFT BEHIND. BARREL HOUSE will then rock on from approximately 9pm-11pm. Following to blow your groovin' minds right through the NYE ball drop, are our fellow classic rockers, long-time Casper musicians, and great friends, the dudes from CHASER. ... Please join us on NYE, because history will be made this night,...and YOU can say that YOU were there. We promise you this!"

Wagon Wheel New Year's Eve Party





Dates: December 31, 2016



Times: 7:00pm



Price: $16 per person



Location: Wagon Wheel Roller Skating



305 Van Horn Ave, Mills



"Our annual New Year's Eve party! Sat Dec 31 from 7PM- 1230AM!! Come welcome in the New Years with us. Tons of games, prizes and giveaways all night. At midnight we countdown to the balloon drop. It's a great event for all ages! $16 per person (no others passes allowed this night)."

STAGE III New Year's Eve Masquarade

Dates: December 31, 2016



Times: 7:00pm



Price: $15 - $45



Contact: Black Gold Grille



Phone: 307-472-4653



Website: https://www.stageiiitheatre.org/calendar/event/new-years-eve-masquerade-ball/



Location: Black Gold Grille



1650 English Avenue, Casper

"

STAGE III Fundraiser

Rythmn Phocus playing from 8pm-Midnight. DJ Ryan playing dinner and dance music.

Dinner all you can eat Prime Rib and Shrimp.

Raffle prizes, costume contest.

Dinner & party pre-sale tickets available at Black Gold Grille (in person or by phone) – (307) 472-4653

Tickets

$45 – dinner and party

$15 – party only"

First Night Casper

Dates: December 31, 2016



Times: 6:00pm to 10:00PM



Price: $10 ages 13 and up, $5 ages 3-5, FREE ages 0-3



Phone: 307-265-7366



Location: The Lyric



230 West Yellowstone Hwy, Casper



"

We are so excited to have the Ethan Hopkins Project, Expressions School of Theatrical Dance, Richens Timm Irish Dance, Lazarus Benson the magician , Darren Bulow a comedian, Dianne Lynn a musician and The Science Zone just to name a few! We also have Escape Room the board game available to families, scavenger hunt, a photo booth and will end the night with luminaries and a balloon release! We can't wait to see you there!

Lanyards for admission:

$10 ages 13+

$5 ages 3-12

Free ages 0-2

To purchase tickets online visit https://portal11.bidpal.net/Portal/bpe306911/main/home.html

or go to any of these 5 locations:

Mercer Family Resource Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Wagner Outdoor Outfitters

Java Jitters

Foss Motors

*Lanyards can be purchased at the door the night of the event*

