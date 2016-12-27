Amateur Footage of Wyoming High Speed Chase

Dramatic footage has been submitted to Oil City by alert reader Jolene Whittle. The video shows a car quickly passing the Whittle vehicle, pursued by two Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicles.

The recording picks up again as Platte County Sheriff's vehicles are present during the chase, as the pursued vehicle attempts to change direction, and ultimately ends up in a ditch.

Reports from the scene are that the car was stopped following the chase. However details as to who the driver was, their condition, or why they were being pursued by law enforcement were not available at the time of this writing.

Officials with Wyoming Highway Patrol were not immediately available for comment.

Any suspects that may or may not be cited as a result of this chase are assumed not-guilty unless proven guilty in a court of law. Charges, if any, will be determined by officials in the appropriate jurisdictions.

Photo Courtesy of Jolene Whittle



