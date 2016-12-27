High Wind Warning Continues Through Tomorrow Morning

Casper and surrounding areas remain under a High Wind Warning today (12/27/16). The National Weather Service says that the strong mountain top winds are combining with favorable atmospheric conditions and tight surface pressure gradients, resulting in today's high winds.

Winds are expected to be 30 to 40 mph, with gusts of 70 mph possible. Gusts as high as 68 mph were recorded along Wyoming Boulevard, early Tuesday morning.

Today, wind is going to be the major contender, and temperatures will be ringing in at 31 to 35 degrees F. Watch for areas of blowing snow, hampering road conditions and visibility.

High winds will continue overnight, as conditions become partly cloudy. Standing temperature lows in the range of 20 to 24 degrees.

The National Weather Service is expecting the High Wind Warning to expire Wednesday morning, leading to much more manageable breezy conditions, of 15 to 20 mph.

