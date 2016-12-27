NCSO Finds Stranded Man in Christmas Rescue

An Evansville man who spent the night in his van, after being hopelessly stuck in a snow drift, was located by Natrona County Sheriff’s Officials, after the man had left his car and hiked for two hours.

The Public Communication Center received the 911 call from the stranded motorist just before 5:00 pm on Christmas Day (12/25/16). At the time he made the call, the motorist had left his vehicle and, according to Sheriff’s paperwork, said that he had walked for nearly two hours before getting a cellphone signal to call for help.

Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chand Frimml was in the area of Dry Creek Road and Gas Hills road, near where the motorist had become stranded, when the call came through. Other officials were notified and dispatched to the area, while Sgt. Frimml began searching Dry Creek for the motorist. Weather conditions at the time were described as “poor” with approximately 6 inches of recent snowfall, wind gusts from 20 to 20 miles per hour, and a temperature of 8 degrees.

Coordinates were obtained from the motorist’s cell phone, and Sgt. Frimml began driving the area, before finding the motorist.

Sheriff’s reports describe the motorist as having “a sleeping bag with him and he was partially buried in a snow drift.” The motorist was then put in Sgt. Frimml’s patrol vehicle to warm up. Two other responding Deputies, Bard Olson and Brad Legler had hot coffee and food with them, which was shared with the motorist. After working their way to the main road, the motorist was no longer shivering and requested to be taken home and not to the Hospital.

The report goes on to say that the motorist said he had left Jeffery City Wyoming on the morning of the 24th, hoping to drive across Dry Creek before the storm. Becoming stranded, the motorist spent the night in his vehicle with the hopes that someone would drive by. Not seeing anyone the following morning, the motorist thought it best to walk until he got cellphone service.

NCSO Sergeant Aaron Shatto says that when traveling in adverse conditions, it’s important to keep a few things in mind. “The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that if anyone is traveling in this weather, please have extra clothing, blankets, and cold weather gear in their vehicle.” Shatto also advises that travelers make sure to have extra food, and make sure that cell phones are fully charged, and a charger is handy.

“Certainly, if you become stranded, it’s important to stay with your vehicle until law enforcement or somebody can find you,” Shatto says. “It’s [also] important to let people know where you’re going, because it gives us at least a start-point to where we start searching for you.”

Shatto says that if a family member or loved one is overdue, and is not reachable by phone, to please notify the NCSO. “Certainly some of that cell service is hit and miss. Certainly if there is any point in time where you feel that people aren’t home when they’re expected to be. Call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office or the Casper Police Department."



