Recent Arrests (Holiday Weekend, 12/27/16)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Justise M Bierwiler- Courtesy Hold/Agency
- Kenneth J Bonnell- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS, Speed up to 80, Reg Violation (gen), Controlled Substance Possession, Maintain Insurance
- Marcus M Brown Sr- Public Intoxication
- Terrance W Brown- Altering Reg, Criminal Bench Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS, Coml Aut Ins, Open Container in Vehicle, Loan ID to Another
- Brian G Brownell- Gouty Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Gaylin E Carson- Domestic Battery
- Jehovah Creed- Public Intoxication
- Zachary G Foster- Fail to Appear
- Samantha Gloy- Interference, County Warrant/Hold For Agency
- Lorenzo N Gonzalez- Drivers License, Reg Violation (Gen)
- Misty D Haddenham- DWUI, INsurance Liabiity
- Clifton E Harner- Public Intoxication
- Tammera Y Henderson- Public Intoxication
- Amber A Hudson- Criminal Entry
- Brandon T Jackson- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Cory R Kimbley- Fail to Comply
- Kevin J Lea- Controlled Substance Possession
- Kathleen J Lindsay- Interference w/PO, Fail to Comply (x2), Controlled Substance Possession
- Erica D McCrea- Controlled Substance Possession
- Leo M Nolen Jr- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gregg J Oler- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Michael G Poulus- Criminal Warrant, Controlled Substance or Liquor in Jail, Under the Influence Controlled Substance
- Octavio Ramirez- Driver’s License Required
- Mendy R Randolph- Domestic Battery
- David L Smith Jr- Public Intoxication
- Brendan K Sturman- Fail to Comply
- Sidnne M Taggart- Interference, Illegal Possession of Alcohol
- Jeffrey M Turner- Courtesy Hold/Agency
- Aundreya D Tamblyn- Public Intoxication
- Rodney R Walker- Public Intoxication (x2), Trespassing
- Miranda S Warner- Public Intoxication
- Brian M Wilbur- Disturbance
- Zachary P Wilson- Fail to Comply (x2)
- Trevor A Wroble- Fail to Appear