Aircraft Coming To Casper, Offers First Class Seating

Casper Natrona County International airport has announced that GoJet Airlines will be utilizing aircraft out of Casper, granting new options and amenities to local flyers.

GoJet will begin flying, on behalf of United Airlines, 70-passenger Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft in mid-February. The service will be between Casper and Denver, and will offer multiple classes of seats.

Casper Natrona County Airport Director, Glenn Januska, says that flights are expected to begin February 15, 2017. “While the schedule fluctuates a bit, it looks like we will have three CRJ700 aircraft and one EMB 145 aircraft flying daily.”

While this won’t represent an increase in the number of daily flights, there will be an increase in the number of available seats.

According to an illustration included in the official release, six seats in two rows, in the front of the plane, will be considered "United First" class. Behind first class, twelve seats divided between three rows will make up the "Economy Plus" class, as well as four seats in the over-wing exit rows. All the other seats are labeled as "Economy" class.



